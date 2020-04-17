Death of two St Luke's workers is tragic - Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan

The death of two healthcare workers based at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has been described as a tragic loss of life and testament to the risk that frontline workers are faced with on a daily basis by local Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan.



Reacting to the death of the two workers, Deputy Noonan said that across the world tens of thousands of healthcare workers were becoming infected and that far too many are dying, highlighting the need for the wider community to continue to heed the advice of government to stay at home to minimise risk to vulnerable people and frontline workers.



"I know I speak for the wider community in Kilkenny to express my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of these two people. I remain concerned at the ongoing risk of infection to frontline workers who are facing such risk every working day. I am concerned too about the mental health of frontline workers and have raised the issue of resourcing mental health, counselling and support services for workers at this incredibly difficult time," said Deputy Noonan.



He said that it was important that the HSE, Government and other agencies involved at the frontline of health and social care do everything within their power to minimise the risk of infection of those working within what he described as the ‘trenches of this war’.



"But for now my thoughts are with the families and all those grieving the loss of these two brave people and hope that appropriate supports are in place to help those affected by this tragic loss of life. It should also serve as a reminder to us all to stay at home and to keep flattening that curve," he said.