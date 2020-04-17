CORONAVIRUS
Rural Kilkenny has not been found wanting in Covid-19 response
Kilkenny’s rural communities have not been found wanting in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne says that rural areas are proving well organised when it comes to volunteers.
“I think most people would know their neighbours,” she said.
“It might not be quite as easy in an urban setting, where everyone mightn’t know everyone in their housing estate.
“It is probably a little more challenging in the urban areas to find people who may need help, and to make sure they are in touch with those who can give them help.”
