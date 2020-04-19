Week of virtual open days for Kilkenny CAO applicants at Waterford IT

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is to run a week of virtual open days this April to help prospective undergraduate students in Kilkenny with their going to college questions.

Last year, in Kilkenny, one in four higher education-going students chose WIT. WIT’s Virtual Open Days will take place completely online at www.wit.ie/virtualopenday between Monday, April 20 and Friday, April 24.

Each afternoon that week will be given over exclusively to one of the academic schools (business, engineering, health sciences, humanities, and science and computing). On Wednesday there is an additional morning event for adult learners with specific queries around returning to college as a mature applicant.

During each virtual open day prospective students or parents of CAO applicants will have the chance to chat live with lecturers from that academic School as well as support staff. They can also take an interactive tour of the WIT campus to get a flavour of what to expect. Choose to take a tour of our main Cork Road campus or the WIT Arena

“Each day lecturers and support staff from the academic school scheduled for that day will be online to answer questions which will help CAO applicants choose the college course that’s right for them,” explains Marketing and outreach officer at WIT, John Power.

“What’s really interesting is people can join the conversation online and see the questions other prospective students have.”

The timing of the virtual open days are crucial for CAO applicants or anybody considering a full-time undergraduate course this year.

At midday on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 the CAO Online Change of Mind facility becomes available, allowing applicants to amend their choices for free.

Friday, May 1 is the final application date for late applicants, including mature applicants to WIT, school leavers who have been exploring other options, students on further educations courses and those who have completed their Leaving Cert and are under 23 who are interested in a return to education.

“The interactive virtual campus tour gives students the option of touring the main Cork Road campus where they can see what classrooms and lecture halls look like. They can also explore the facilities at the WIT Arena virtually,” says Mr Power.

For more information visit www.wit.ie/virtualopenday.

WIT’s Virtual Open Days schedule

Monday, April 20, 2pm-4pm, School of Business Virtual Open Day: Business, Accounting, Digital Marketing and Retail Management CAO courses.

Tuesday, April 21, 2pm-4pm, School of Engineering Virtual Open Day: Engineering, Built Environment, Engineering Technology and Architecture CAO courses.

Wednesday, April 22, 10am-12pm, Mature Student and Student Supports Virtual Open Day.

Wednesday, April 22, 2pm-4pm, School of Health Sciences Virtual Open Day Nursing, Health Sciences, Sport and Exercise Sciences CAO courses.

Thursday, April 23, 2pm-4pm, School of Humanities Virtual Open Day: Arts, Social Science, Law, Psychology, Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Art, Design and Music CAO courses.

Friday, April 24, 2pm-4pm, School of Science and Computing Virtual Open Day: Laboratory Science, Land Science and Computing CAO courses.