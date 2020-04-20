Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 20, 2020

The late Tommy Deegan

The death has occurred of Tommy Deegan, Clonmoran, Kilkenny City. April 19, 2020 (peacefully) at his brother Billy's home. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Barry and Emma. He will be deeply missed by his son, daughter, brother Billy, sisters Mary and Rosaleen, daughter-in-law Sarah, Emma's partner Tommy, grandchildren Jenna, Harry and Jack, extended family and friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place over the coming days. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass will be held for Tommy at a later date. Tommy's family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this most difficult time.





The late Brigid (Beety) Dunne

The death has occurred of Brigid (Beety) Dunne, beloved wife of Jim, of New Park, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Passed away peacefully on April 17. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Jim; daughters Helen, Maggie, Colette and Imelda; sons Pat and Bernard; sons in law; daughters in law; grandchildren; sister Rita; sisters in law; nephews; nieces and her many friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place on Monday, April 20, in conjunction with government regulations. A memorial Mass to celebrate Beety's life will take place at a later date.

The late Anna Flannelly

The death has occurred of Anna Flannelly, Greensbridge Court, Kilkenny, April 19, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Patrick's Ward, St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Anna, in her 92nd year, pre-deceased by her sisters Rose (Millett), Babs (Holohan) and Ciss Flannelly, sadly missed by her nieces Cathy and Roseanne, nephew Matt, grandniece Kate, grandnephews Charles and Billy, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private cremation will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Anna's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Rudolf Heltzel

The death has occurred of Rudolf Heltzel, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, April 18, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, after a long illness bravely borne, beloved husband of Eva and much loved father of Christopher, Julian and the late Rebecca, sadly missed by his wife and sons, sister Maria, daughter-in-law Cruzcelis, his unborn granddaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private cremation will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Rudolf's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Rudolf's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Staunton (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Staunton (née Brennan), Castlewarren, Kilkenny, 19th April 2020, peacefully at home, Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of the late Jimmy and much loved mother of Martina, sadly missed by her loving daughter, sister Mai (Staunton), son-in-law Nicky, grandchildren Fiona, Thomas, Rich and Dáire, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Peggy's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Celia Griffin (née Greene)

The death has occurred of Celia Griffin, (nee Greene), Rathculbin, Kells, Kilkenny and formerly of Mullinahone, Tipperary.

Celia died peacefully on Friday, April 17, in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Celia’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Michael McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath, Outrath, Foulkstown, Kilkenny City, April 17. Peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, Michael, beloved husband of Lily and much loved father of Derek, Miriam, Emer and Brian, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Kevin, Ciara, Orla, Tara, Brian, Kate, Aaron and Ella, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Michael's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.