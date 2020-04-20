Kilkenny Gardaí urge vigilance as reports of scams abound

Gardaí in Kilkenny are once again urging vigilance from the public with regard to a number of scams doing the rounds.

Last week, a woman fell victim to a phishing scam and was conned out of several hundred euro. Gardai in Killenny said they received reports of a scam where a caller purporting to being from Eir gleans bank details.

In another, a scam text message purports to come from Bank of Ireland and asks customers to link to a page with the aim of getting access to an account and relieving customers of their savings.

At the weekend, Gardaí also shared some important information and advices from their colleagues in Europol.

“Some of these scams are nothing new but people are still getting caught” they said.

“People in Kilkenny and Carlow have reported receiving scam mail regarding PPE equipment and vaccines. Other scam texts and emails have been received purporting to be from broadband companies offering to fix devices, from banks and phone companies looking for redirection payments, and from Netflix looking to set up new accounts.”

Advice from gardaí on how to avoid becoming a victim is as follows:

Do not respond to emails texts etc that cold call into your account;

Do not click on links that you are unsure of;

Never provide your personal or financial details via phone, text or email without fully verifying the authenticity of the person you are dealing with;

Ensure your electronic device is properly protected against scam mail. Invest in antivirus and firewall protection.

Additionally, be wary of ‘one ring’ calls to your phone prompting you to call back. This is quite possibly a ‘Wangiri Scam’ where you will dial back the number to a premium call centre and be charged exorbitant amount ta to listen to a recorded message.

Check the Official Garda Website for further fraud advice www.garda.ie.