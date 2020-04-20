New survey to probe impact of coronavirus on businesses in Ireland

The CSO has launched a new survey to measure and report quickly on key features of how the Covid-19 crisis has affected business in Ireland.

The survey is being sent to a sample of 3,000 businesses and the information is being collected between Monday, April 20 and Friday, April 24.

The companies selected will receive an email from the CSO and are asked to complete an online questionnaire which should take no longer than 10 minutes.

Commenting on the introduction of this new survey, Colin Hanley, Statistician, said: "By completing the survey, businesses will be helping the CSO to produce important statistics on the effects of the Covid-19 crisis so far. This information matters, for the business community and for policymakers. The survey asks how the Covid-19 crisis has affected your business and what steps you have taken as a result – e.g. in relation to the level of business, workforce and organisational changes, access to finance, and availing of Government support schemes.

"Companies in the survey are asked to complete the online questionnaire between Monday 20 April and Friday, April 24. The CSO plans to publish the results of the survey within two weeks.“

All information collected in the survey is confidential and will be used only for statistical purposes. The results which the CSO will publish from the survey will be in aggregate form and will not identify any individual company.

Further waves of the survey will be collected on a fortnightly basis, to provide updated information.