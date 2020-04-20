Gardaí in New Ross appeal as man dies, woman injured in N25 crash

Gardaí in New Ross are appealing for information after a man in his 30s was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the N25 at Ballinaboola, County Wexford.

The road traffic collision occurred at approximately 5am on Monday, April 20. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female front-seat passenger in her 20s has been taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí. Contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.