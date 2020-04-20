Nine more cases in Kilkenny, as country records highest daily death toll so far

Nine more people in Kilkenny have tested positive for Covid-19 according to the latest figures this evening.

It brings to a total of 206 the number of people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus.

It comes on the day the country recorded its highest daily number of deaths from the disease so far. Seventy-seven more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 687.

Some 401 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the Republic, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 15,652.

Of the additional deaths announced today, 67 were in the east of the country, four were in the west, four were in the north-west and two were in the south of the country.