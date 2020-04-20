Three housing construction sites in Kilkenny to resume activity

Building activity is to resume at three specific housing construction projects in Kilkenny City, Callan, and Piltown in the week ahead.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has agreed to designate certain social housing projects as 'essential projects' within the definition of the Covid-19 regulations. To meet the criteria to qualify as essential projects, they must be social housing related and suitable for completion within a short timeframe.

Kilkenny County Council recently proposed a number of projects for designation as essential sites, meaning that they can recommence on site at the earliest opportunity. Three sites in Kilkenny have now been approved for designation as essential projects, and works will begin again on-site in the coming week. The sites are at Bolton in Callan, at Breagagh Place on Main Street in Piltown, and at Nuncio Road in Kilkenny City.

The council says that the safety of all those on site must be paramount. All works on site will be required to adhere to the public health guidelines regarding Covid-19 as well as other relevant health and safety regulations, guidelines and protocols applicable to the construction sector. Each site will be monitored to ensure that all requirements are met.

Welcoming the update on construction projects for Kilkenny, director of services for housing Mary Mulholland said works can only proceed where all public health requirements are fully met.

"Applications have been made to recommence construction on other social housing construction sites around the county, and Kilkenny County Council will ensure that construction starts again as soon as public health and government advice allow," said Ms Mulholland.