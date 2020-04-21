Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The late Richard Fleming

The death has occurred of Richard Fleming, Ballygown, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at his home on Monday, April 20. Recently pre-deceased by his wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, sons Richard, Eoghan, Pat and Peter, daughter Marie, daughters-in-law Linda, Andi and Karen, son-in-law Eamonn, Eoghan’s partner Joanne, grandchildren Richard, Rebecca and Katelyn, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Richard’s family, his funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Jim (Seamus) Kelly

The death has occurred of Jim (Seamus) Kelly, Ealing, London and formerly of Warrington, Kilkenny City.



Jim passed away peacefully in his 90th year in Ealing London. Predeceased by his wife Una, brother Paddy and sister Maudie (Dunne). He will be sadly missed by his sons Jimmy and Sean and daughter Rosemarie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private cremation will take place in London.

The late Patricia (Patsy) Keogh (née Lahart)

The death has occurred of Patsy Keogh (nee Lahart) (Grovine, Kilkenny), April 20, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Patricia (Patsy), beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mother of Tom, Mary, Ann, Helen, Liam, Denis and Catherina, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Ellen, brothers Billy, Tom and Tony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The Keogh family would like to thank in a special way Patsy's carers Mary and Geraldine, public health nurses Kathy Ann and Trish and the staff of Medical 2 at St Luke's Hospital for all the care and kindness shown to their mother.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Patsy's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Patsy's family can do so at RIP.ie. The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Mary Walsh

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh, Sacre Coeur, 4 Spring Villas, Tramore, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Formerly of Ballytarsney and Portnascully Mills, Mooncoin. Mary is pre-deceased by her parents Edmond and Johanna (née Howley), her sister Esther and brother-in-law Patrick (Delahunty). Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews Eamonn, Mairéad, Siobhán, Orla, Deirdre, Feena, Riocárd and their families, relatives and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Wednesday (22nd) at St Kevin's Church, Carrigeen. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy can use the online condolences book on RIP.ie.