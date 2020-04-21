Woman and two men arrested in Kilkenny as drugs found in car

A woman and two men were arrested near Kilkenny City in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) after drugs were discovered in their car.

Gardaí on patrol in the city spotted a car acting suspiciously in the early hours of the morning. They pulled the vehicle over and searched it.

The gardaí found cannabis worth around €1,600 in the boot of the car. The three occupants - a woman and man in their 20s, and a man in his teens - were arrested and brought to Kilkenny Garda Station. An investigation is ongoing.