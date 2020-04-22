Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The late Michael O'Grady

The death has occurred of Michael O'Grady, Meadow Hill, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Michael O'Grady (Cnoc na Cluana, Cluainte an Easpaig, Cill Chainnigh) a d'éag sa bhaile go suaimhneasach lena chlann. Méala mór a chaillúint dá chéile croí Prionnsiasa agus a iníon Muireann, a dheirfiúracha chéile, Marian, Úna Maria, Áine, Brenda agus Fidelma, a dheartháireacha chéile Roibeárd, Seán, Micheál, Gabriel, Liam, Gearóid, a chol ceathracha, gaolta agus cáirde.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Grady (Meadow Hill, Kilkenny) April 21, (peacefully) at his home. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Proinnsiasa and daughter Muireann, sisters-in-law Marian, Úna Maria, Áine, Brenda and Fidelma, brothers-in-law Roibeárd, Seán, Micheál, Gabriel, Liam and Gearóid, his cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Michael's life will take place at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Michael's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on Thursday April 23 at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

The late Mary Fripps (née Corcoran)

The death has occurred of Mary Fripps (née Corcoran), Grange, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.



Fripps (nee Corcoran) Grange, Mooncoin, Kilkenny and late of Cussana, Carrigeen. Mary peacefully on April 20 in the care of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margo, Marian, Joan and Kay, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current goverment guidelines regarding public gratherings a private family funeral will take place in the comings days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Mary's family can do so by using the online coldonce book on RIP.ie.