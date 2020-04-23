Witnesses sought in Kilkenny car blaze incident near Loughboy

The vehicle was a red Audi

KILKENNY

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a car went on fire around 3.15am on Thursday morning.

The car, a red Audi, was parked on the roadside at Cypress Avenue in the Loughboy area of the city.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or may have CCTV in the area is asked to contact Gardaí on 056-7775000.