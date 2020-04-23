Kilkenny gardaí hunt for man in medical mask caught rifling through car

Gardaí are hunting for a man wearing a medical mask who was disturbed as he rifled through the contents of a car's glove compartment in Kilkenny City on Tuesday.

The man was disturbed as he was going through the glove compartment of a car. The car, a green Nissan Almera, was parked outside a house in St Thomas Square.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 21, shortly before 10pm. The man fled in the direction of Loreto View.

Anyone with information contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056-7775000.