Number of staff on sick leave due to Covid-19 in Kilkenny hospital not currently available

The number of staff at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny who are presently on leave due to Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19 is not available.

The Ireland East Hospital Group, which represents St Luke's Hosptal in Kilkenny, has said this information may be available in the near future. The Kilkenny People sought to know the number of staff who are at present on sick leave as a result of precautions in the event of suspected Covid-19 cases.

Responding, the IEHG said St Luke’s had ‘a number of staff’ who have been advised by Occupational Health to self isolate at any given time. This is in line with HSPC Occupational Health Guidelines which can be found on the HSPC website.

“Absenteeism data in respect of Covid-19-related leave is collected for the purpose of management information / intelligence and is just one key factor in the planning for delivery of services,” said the response.

“We understand the national HSE HR are validating data from all hospitals and it may be available in the near future.”