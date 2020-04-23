'Sufficient PPE stock' at Kilkenny hospital, says IEHG

St Luke’s General Hospital currently has enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff to safely care for patients, according to the Ireland East Hospital Group.

The IEHG was responding to queries from this newspaper about whether the shortage was affecting services or staff welfare in the Kilkenny hospital.

“All hospitals across Ireland, and indeed globally, are experiencing shortages of PPE,” said a statement.

“We are working with the Ireland East Hospital Group and HSE on procurement of PPE to ensure that our staff can safely care for patients in our hospital.

“It is a priority for the hospital to ensure that all staff who require PPE have access to it where required. We currently have sufficient stock.”

HSE figures obtained by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation suggest that nearly one in 10 (9.2%) diagnosed Covid-19 cases in Ireland are nurses, and that healthcare workers make up over a quarter of the positive cases tested in Ireland.