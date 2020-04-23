Teens tormenting residents in Kilkenny neighbourhood

Residents of the Circular Road, Dean Cavanagh and Father Albert Place are reporting issues with a group of local people who have been causing problems in the area in recent days.

The group of teenagers are confronting people at their houses and throwing stones at residents and cars.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to one incident at a house in Dean Cavanagh Place on Tuesday. A homeowner reported three youths throwing stones at her house shortly before 3pm.

The youths are thought to be 15/16 years of age. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 777 5000.