Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 24

The late Michael (Mickey) Cottrell

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Cottrell, Coolshane, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. Michael (Mickey), predeceased by his parents, Johnny and Mary, his brother and sister Richard and Joanna, who died in infancy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Suzanne, sister Brede, brothers, Frankie and Noel. Sadly missed by his parents-in-law Andy and Dinah Proctor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Due to the current guidelines, Michael will be laid to rest on Saturday, following a private family funeral. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Bee Hogan, nee Gardiner

The death has occurred of Bee Hogan (née Gardiner) Clonmel Road, Callan, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday, April 23. Pre-deceased by her husband Patsy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Seán, daughters Linda and Una, brother John, daughter-in-law Liz, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Patrick, Richard, Rachel and Niamh, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Bee’s family, her funeral shall be private. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Callan followed by cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Bridget (Biddy) Murphy

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Murphy, Ballybeg Little, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny and late of Borris Lodge. Predeceased by her sisters Nan and Mary, brothers Sim, Bill and Tom. Sadly missed by her her loving nephews, Loughlin, Paddy, John, Charlie and Terry and her niece Kathleen, her sister-in-law Hannie, neighbours and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place in conjunction with government regulations. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Biddy's life will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Biddy's family can do so on RIP.ie.