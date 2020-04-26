Kilkenny residents' concerns over 120-unit proposal for Sion Road

Residents in the Sion Road area of Kilkenny have said they are extremely concerned about a proposal to build 120 new housing units, including four-storey apartment blocks, at the site of the hermitage and former Bishop’s Palace.

The proposed development, by Torca Developments Ltd would see the demolition of existing buildings, and the construction of 36 new houses and 84 duplexes or apartments in seven blocks.

In total, it involves 36 one-bed units, 17 two-bed units, and 67 three-bed units. The height of the blocks ranges from two storeys to four storeys. It also sets out provision of a community childcare facility, 154 car parking spaces, and 104 secure bike parking spaces.

The developer is to apply directly to An Bord Pleanala, under the rules for Strategic Housing Developments.

Concerns

However, the Sion Road Residents Group say they have concerns over the scale, density and height of what’s envisioned. They say it is ‘completely out of character’ with the quiet country backroad, with the Sion Road, the Nore Valley Trail and with the existing community of family residences and clients of the HSE’s sheltered accommodation’.

They say they are not against change, but there are significant concerns about the inevitable increase in traffic on Sion Road, the Dublin road and knock on effect on the roundabout. Additional safety concerns exist for cyclists, and pedestrians attempting to cross the busy ring road.

They also argue that the proposal is in contravention of the Kilkenny County Development Plan 2014-2020, and would require An Bord Pleanála, Dublin, to effectively overrule Kilkenny County Council’s vision for the area. The council itself has granted permission for a smaller development in the immediate area, involving 42 low density houses.

Green Party councillor Maria Dollard, who has visited the site, says the new proposal appears to be a ‘shoe horn’ approach to local area development.

“I wouldn’t be one to support ‘not in my back yard’ campaigns where there is no genuine basis for opposing a development but the revised Sion Road plan for 36 houses, 84 apartments and a child care facility appears to be a ‘shoe horn’ approach to local area development," she said.

Cllr Dollard said the proposal goes against the spirit of the legislation enacted to meet an emergency housing need.

“This SHD legislation is important in areas where there is a real and tangible need for housing but it should not be used for speculative development, returning us to the bad old days of ad hoc planning,” she said.

“We must remember, there are a number of significant developments underway already and more in the pipeline on serviced lands, phased and planned properly through the council’s own sequential planning rule.”