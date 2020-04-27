'Stay the course, Kilkenny', urges local Covid-19 community forum

Stay the course. That is the message from the Kilkenny Covid-19 Community Response Forum, which has been co-ordinating the response at local level.

It comes amid concern that people are becoming frustrated with restrictions and social distancing, with the Minister for Health expressing concern about complacency setting in.

“I would encourage everyone to stay the course,” says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

“It’s been challenging now for five or six weeks, and it is very hard on people. They understand it’s the right thing to do but are frustrated.

“There are mental health concerns as well - worry, uncertainty, claustrophobia. I’d encourage everyone to stick with it, and continue to follow the HSE guidelines.”

Meanwhile, a major garda operation will get under way and run until after the May Bank Holiday Weekend to ensure compliance with restrictions on movement.