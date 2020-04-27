Major garda checkpoint operation to resume tomorrow until after Bank Holiday

A major operation to ensure compliance with travel restrictions as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines by gardaí will begin again from tomorrow and run until the end of the May Bank Holiday.

Operation Fanacht will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country. It will run from 7am on Tuesday, April 28 until Monday night, May 4.

It will again involve large-scale checkpoints on many main routes, and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages. The operation will also see Gardaí conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling. Operation Fanacht previously ran from April 8 until April 13 inclusive in the run-up to, and during, the Easter Weekend.

"When we last ran Operation Fanacht there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again," says Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey.

"I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.

"We need this compliance to continue. This is a critical week for the country. If we all work together, we can help save the lives of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey added that it had been long planned to run Operation Fanacht again during this week in the run up to and over the May Bank Holiday weekend.