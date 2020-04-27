Unprecedented: Over 10,500 in Kilkenny now on pandemic payments

The number of people in Kilkenny in receipt of Pandemic Unemployment Payments continues to increase, with more than 10,500 people in this county now on some kind of pandemic-related benefit.

The latest figures released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that 100 more people in the county are in support of the payments on April 28 since just over a week ago.

There has also been an increase of 100 people receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit since April 21, with the number of recipients increasing from 700 to 800.

NATIONALLY

Nationally, there are 591,000 people in receipt a Pandemic Unemployment Payment on April 28. Of these, 254,000 are female and 337,000 are male.

These payments are in addition to the 212,000 people on the Live Register and over 46,000 employers have now registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy scheme.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says this is a national emergency unlike anything we have ever seen before. Over a million people are now receiving some sort of state income support – a situation unparalleled in Ireland's history.

"Many sectors of the economy on Kilkenny will be able to get going again relatively quickly once the restrictions are eased," said Cllr Cleere.

"However, for many businesses it will take longer to recover and will prove to be a bigger challenge. Our county has never been one to shy away from a challenge. This could be our biggest challenge yet.

"I am appealing to the people of Kilkenny to support local now more than ever before once this pandemic is over. But for now , it is more important then ever coming into the bank holiday weekend that we follow the HSE guidelines. Stay safe, adhere to social distancing and stay home. We are all in this together."