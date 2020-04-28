Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The late William (Liam) Dunne

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Dunne, Yellow Road, Castlecomer, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Liam will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, his children Mary, Berni, Joe, Michael, Gabriel, Geraldine, Paul, Liam, Mark, John, and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, brother Anthony and wife Ellen, sister Bunty (Julia O'Loan); nephews: Jacques and Guillou Saudemont & family (Guadeloupe); Paddy Saudemont and Chantal & Family (France); Michael and Rita Dunne (St. Helen's England); Nieces: Isabelle and Philippe Simmonet & family; Marie & John Boyhan (Liverpool, England); cousins: Billy Carroll & family (Navan), Mary Kenny & family (Dublin) Eithne Rothwell (Dublin), Billy Rothwell & family (Dublin), John and Margaret Rothwell & family (Castlecomer), Patricia and Paddy Kavanah & family and Sean Kavanah, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Liam's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, online streaming Tuesday, April, 28 at 3pm by using the following link: http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Please use the Online Condolence on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.

The late Billy (William) Stapleton

The death has taken place of Billy (William) Stapleton, Ladywell, Thomastown, Kilkenny peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons Lawrence, Alan, Mark and Robert, daughters Dawn and Colette, grandchildren Amy, Caragh, William, Eoin, Michelle, Alison, Ella, Liam, Donal, Aisling, Eadaoin, Molly, Tom and Finn, brothers Frank and Tony, sisters Ann, Binty and Bessy, sons in law Mike, Declan and Mick, daughters in law Margery, Sarah and Christine, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Pat, John, Larry, Bernie, Tom and Mick Dack, sisters Kit, Molly, Peggy and Unie.

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. A message of sympathy can be left by going to condolence at RIP.ie.

A box will be provided for donations to the Thomastown Anglers (children's prize fund) and Alzheimers.ie for online donations. A live stream of Billy's funeral (Tuesday 10.50am) can be viewed on this link: https://youtu.be/9pPtNAoo3d

The late Jane Baasher (née O'Halloran)

The death has occurred of Jane Baasher (née O'Halloran), London, England and formerly of Scaugh, Callan, Co. Kilkenny

Jane died peacefully, April 14 in London. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Jane (nee O'Reilly), brothers Martin (Sonny, Norfolk), Paddy (Callan), Michael (London), Frank (London), sisters Alice Millar (London) and Annie Costello. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Khalid, daughter Nadia, grandaughter Leen, brothers Fr. Jim S.D.B., Liam (Kilcock), Noel (Farnborough, England) and Dick (Callan), sisters Peggy Anthony (London), Mary Cuddihy (Callan), Kathleen Lawe (Shepshed England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Jane’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

