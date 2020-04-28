Meals on wheels secured for over 100 elderly people in Castlecomer area

Over 100 elderly and vulnerable people in the general Castlecomer area will continue to get their daily meals on wheels, thanks to the intervention of the HSE.

Local TD John Paul Phelan has paid tribute to Councillor John Brennan and to leading staff in the HSE who came together to secure funding to allow the service for the Moneenroe/Muckalee and extended area to continue.

“This is a vital service for the people of this area, particularly at this time,” says Cllr Brennan.

“The service was under threat but following detailed discussions with a key HSE staff member, we have managed to secure the service into the future.

"It is vital at this time of social distancing and the bulk of those involved in getting their daily hot meal are also cocooning, making them extra vulnerable. We’re thrilled to have the service secured for all involved."

Deputy Phelan also thanked all involved.

“These are difficult times for everyone, particularly those who are isolated, vulnerable and living alone. We’re delighted to have played our part in securing this service,” he said