Langton's of John Street, Kilkenny re-opens with takeaways on the menu

Langton’s on John Street, Kilkenny will re-open this Thursday, April 30.

After six weeks closed, Kilkenny’s, the famed establishment will open the doors of its John Street Tea Rooms from 10am and then from 12.30pm to 8pm, Langton’s will be operating a takeaway menu of all their favourites.

The award winning hotel and Pub of the Year winner will also be offering a delivery service - and you can pick up your takeaway in their car park at the rear of their premises off Maudlin Street.

“There have been many challenges faced in our business but COVID 19 has been by far the worst. Having to shut the doors was the hardest decision to work through but the safety and health of our staff and customers was the most important consideration. Upon opening as a takeaway there will be strict adherence to all the government guidelines. Thankfully space is something we have plenty of,” said Eddie Langton.

“At Langton’s we are looking forward to the future and hope that this new normal will soon include weddings, communions, confirmation, family gatherings, birthday parties, gigs, comedy shows, dinner dances and of course the enjoyment from just meeting your friends for a night out and maybe some dancing. To this end we look forward to having all our amazing staff return to make your special occasion exceptional,” he added.

Part of the small team returning first is their pastry chef who will be making all the Pizza bases with fresh yeast daily. She will also be curating a takeaway Afternoon Tea package and taking orders for cakes and any other sweet delights, homemade brown bread, croissants and scones. Mike will once again be making his coffee from the Tearooms in John Street, serving his breakfast bites which are delicious along with freshly baked pastries and scones. If you would like to have a look at their menu you can go online to www.langtonstakeaway.com or call 056 776 5133. The menu will be updated regularly, with wine and minerals also available to go with your order.