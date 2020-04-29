Deaths in Kilkenny, April 29, 2020

The late Thomas (Tom) Murray

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Murray, 32 O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Murray (32 O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny), April 28, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Tom, beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Denise, Sandra, Tommy, Tara and Elaine, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Aileen (Barlow), sons-in-law Ian, John and David, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, grandchildren Kirsty, Emily, Alan, Aidan, Shane, Thomas, Callum, Charlie and Delilah, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Tom's family can do so on RIP.ie.

Those who may have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon on www.stjohnskilkenny.com.

The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital.

The late Maureen Sutton (née Flavin)

The death has occurred of Maureen Sutton (née Flavin), Springmount, Tramore, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny.



Maureen Sutton nee Flavin, Springmount, Tramore, Waterford, and late of Main Street, Upper Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on 28th April 2020 peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family, Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son Seamus and grandson Damien (Upton), Maureen will be sadly missed by her son Padraic, daughters Martina, Cleo (Farrell) and Evamarie, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Donna, Padraic, Sheilagh, Clodagh and Tiarnan, great grandchildren Elise, Katie and Joseph, sister Frances (Kane), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Maureen's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Margaret Walsh (née Caffrey)

The death has occurred of Margaret Walsh (née Caffrey),Glendine Heights, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Walsh (nee Caffrey) (Glendine Heights, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Coolock House and Killester House, Dublin) 28th April 2020, unexpectedly, in the wonderful care of the staff of Surgical 1 at St. Luke's Hospital, Margaret, beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of John, Gráinne, Deirdre, Emer, Oonagh and the late Finbar, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Margaret's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Those who may have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am on www.stjohnskilkenny.com.