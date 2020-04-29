Caution urged on Kilkenny roads, with many out walking who weren't previously

With so many people out walking and cycling on roads within the Covid-19 restrictions, Kilkenny County Council is urging motorists to slow down and be mindful of other road users.

Council chairman Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has said increased numbers of people exercising on the roads was an issue that needed to be flagged.

“In the rural areas, there’s a huge amount of people out walking the roads,” he said.

“It’s great to see so many out and about, and adhering to the guidelines. We would ask everyone to be mindful of people on the roads.”

The Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne had previously outlined her concerns.

“People adhering to their 2km limit are out walking, and there are more people out walking country roads,” she said.

“There are children on bikes as well. So people using the roads — cars, farmers, other vehicles: there are pedestrians on the roads that weren't before.”