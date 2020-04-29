Gardaí 'vigilantly patrolling' Kilkenny's temporarily-closed businesses

Kilkenny Garda Superintendent Derek Hughes has said that business owners impacted by the Covid-19 crisis can be assured gardaí are ‘vigilantly patrolling’ temporarily closed businesses with a view to deterring opportunistic criminals in industrial estates and the city’s commercial areas.

“Crime prevention patrols have resulted in a number of significant interceptions and we will continue this important work,” said the Superintendent.

Supt Hughes also said that gardaí were assisting communities proactively helping those who are forced to stay in their homes with the provision of supplies. He urged any member of the public needing assistance to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.

“We are available to assist people in any way we can during this difficult period and anyone who needs help should call us”.