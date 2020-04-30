Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 30, 2020

The late John Kenny

The death has occurred of John Kenny, Dublin / Kilkenny, April 26, after an illness bravely borne. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Diana, sons Glen, Colm and Lloyd, his grandchildren Anthony, Zoe and Zhanai, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A private funeral will take place for the immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie or send on condolences through the traditional manner.

The late Maureen Kervick (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Maureen Kervick (née Murphy), Enniscorthy, Wexford, and formerly Tullogher, Kilkenny, (peacefully) at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Mike, Bill, Pat, Marguerite, Eleanor and the late John and Baby Patrick and dearly loved sister of Peggy and the late Meehawl, Patrick & Timothy. Forever treasured by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 15 adored grandchildren in Germany & Ireland, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

A private family funeral will be held in St David’s Church, Davidstown on Friday morning. For those who would have like to attend Maureen's Funeral but cannot owing to current Government restrictions, you may leave a message of sympathy in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Maureen’s life will be held at a later date.

The late George John Semple

The death has occurred of George John Semple, peacefully in the caring hands of the staff of Cooksditch House, Faversham, Kent and formerly of Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving brother Billy and sister Susan. Sadly missed by his nephews David, Brian and John, his niece Shirley, their partners Carol, Siobhain, Pauline, Geraldine and wider family.

Due to current government guidelines on social gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Thursday, May 28, in Faversham for immediate family only. Messages of support can be left on the condolence section at RIP.ie.