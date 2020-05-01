Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 1, 2020

The late Elizabeth Liz O'Sullivan (née Mahony)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Liz O'Sullivan nee Mahony, late of Tinhalla House, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford and formerly of Kells, Kilkenny, wife of the late Michael died April 29. Sadly missed by her loving children Brendan and Rose, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings Elizabeth's funeral will be private for immediate family only. We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie to offer your sympathies, thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this time.

The late Monica Casey (née Donohoe)

The death has occurred of Monica Casey (née Donohoe), Old Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, April 29 (suddenly) at her home. Beloved wife of Seán, much loved mother of Sandra and Michael, loving sister of Kay, Patsy, Peter, Mikey and the late Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, sister, brothers, grandchildren Steven and Megan, greatgrandchildren Conor and Mia Rose, nephews, nieces, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private Funeral Mass for Monica's immediate family will take place. For those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family, please use the condolence book at the bottom of this page. A Memorial Mass for Monica will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Monica's Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on Saturday, May 2, at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late Ursula O'Leary (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Ursula O'Leary (née O'Neill), Cashel Drive, Cashel Downs, Kilkenny and formerly of St Franicis Terrace, Kilkenny and Ashgrove, Naas, Kildare), April 29, peacefully, at St Vincent's Private, Dublin, after a short illness bravely borne. Ursula, beloved wife of the late Danny, loving mother of Aidan and Michelle and cherished nanny of Ayla and Finn, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Tommy, sisters Teresa, Pattie, Mary (Canada), Etta and Anne, son-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Marie (O'Leary), brothers-in-law Jack (O'Dwyer), Mick (McCarthy), Leo (Leahy) and Leo (Byrne), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Ursula's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Ursula's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.