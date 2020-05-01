Theft and dangerous driving charges for this Kilkenny driver

Gardaí are warning that two drivers have been arrested and charged with drink driving in Kilkenny in the last two days.

On Wednesday - following a collision on Waterford Road - and yesterday evening, the vehicle pictured was observed by gardaí on Covid-19 patrols on the Callan Road. The motorist was also charged with dangerous driving offences in the area, and an outstanding theft.

A file is also being prepared for DPP in relation to non-essential travel.