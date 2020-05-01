Theft and dangerous driving charges for this Kilkenny driver
Gardaí warn that two people have been arrested in Kilkenny for drink driving in past two days
Gardaí posted this picture of the vehicle, involved in a collision on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny. Picture: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Gardaí are warning that two drivers have been arrested and charged with drink driving in Kilkenny in the last two days.
On Wednesday - following a collision on Waterford Road - and yesterday evening, the vehicle pictured was observed by gardaí on Covid-19 patrols on the Callan Road. The motorist was also charged with dangerous driving offences in the area, and an outstanding theft.
A file is also being prepared for DPP in relation to non-essential travel.
