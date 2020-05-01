Planning sought for two large communications masts in Kilkenny

Planning applications have been made for two separate telecommunications towers in Kilkenny.

The applications, both by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd, relate to locations in Ballydaw and Johnswell.

At Mount Nugent Upper in Johnswell, the application is for a 39-metre multi-user lattice structure carrying telecommunications equipment together with associated ground exchange containers enclosed within 2.4m compound fencing with access off an existing track, to be extended by 55m.

The development is intended to replace the existing permitted eir Mobile structure, permission to be conditional on the removal of the existing structure on the completion of works to the proposed. The development would accommodate eir Mobile, Virgin and Three to enable the provision of enhanced mobile and 'Next Generation' broadband services in the area and also provide for future operators as required.

A previous application by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd, for a 42-metre structure at this location, was turned down.

In the other planning application, at Ballydaw, the applicant is seeking to replace the existing 27.3 metre monopole telecommunications support structure with a larger, 30-metre multi-user lattice telecommunications support structure, carrying antenna and dishes. It would also involve extending the compound enclosed by a 2.4 metre high palisade fence together with associated ground equipment cabinets and associated site works.

Decisions are due on both applications in early June.