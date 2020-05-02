€1,000 up for grabs in the Write By The Sea writing competition

With the intention of engaging the creativity of writers currently cocooning or social distancing, the Writing Competition for the Write By The Sea 2020 Literary Festival will have its biggest-ever prize fund and also offer valuable publishing opportunities for all winners.

The Write By The Sea 2020 Literary Festival, takes place in Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford in September and the competition is open for submissions now, with three competition categories: 1. Fiction Short Story, 2. Memoir – a factual account of a memorable moment, 3. Poetry.

An independent panel will select one winner in each category, two who will receive a cash prize of €250 each, and a third who will be deemed the overall winner and receive €500. All three winners will be presented with a specially-commissioned, hand-crafted Write By The Sea 2020 Writing Competition Trophy, and the three winning pieces will be published on the Write By The Sea website.

Each of the three winners will also receive a festival weekend-pass (worth €110), granting free entry to almost all workshops, talks, interviews and other Write By The Sea events. They will be invited to read their winning entry at the Gala WBTS Festival Opening Reception which takes place on Friday, September 25, 2020. Prizes will be awarded during the event.

Launching the competition, Lucy Moore, Write By The Sea Chairperson, said: “We at Write By The Sea are acutely aware of the importance of staying at home to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus, so we expect our increased prize-fund will encourage more writers to explore their creativity to the fullest.

“In keeping with Kilmore Quay’s maritime location and traditions, the theme for Write By The Sea 2020 is “Waves”, and all entries must relate to any interpretation of that theme.”

The competition is open for submissions now. The closing date for entries is Friday, July 10, 2020. For further details on how to enter see https://writebythesea.ie/writing-competitions/