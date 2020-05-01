Phelan encourages Kilkenny retailers to apply for the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme

RETAIL businesses in Kilkenny city and county should apply now for newly available funding to support them to enhance their digital capability, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD has announced that applications are now open for the new Enterprise Ireland €2 million Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme.

Deputy Phelan said: “Small and medium retail businesses are crucial to getting our country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I applaud all the retailers that are staying open despite the challenges, and I thank all the retail staff as well as suppliers, distribution centres and logistics operations, who are working so hard to ensure everyone can still get the food and goods they need at this difficult time.

“The COVID-19 Online Retail Scheme is designed to help retailers to enhance their digital capability, which is so important for any retail business trying to keep going during this time. Developing an online offering helps businesses stay competitive during the COVID-19 crisis and will greatly assist them with the recovery from this crisis.

“This Scheme is complementary to the €2,500 Trading Online Vouchers provided through the Local Enterprise Offices for companies with less than 10 employees.

“The funding is open to retailers with a physical store and employing 10 or more people, so I encourage local retailers here in Kilkenny to apply. Successful applicants will receive financial support of up to 80 percent of eligible project costs, with funding ranging from €10,000 to €40,000.

“Retailers who wish to apply for the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme should go to enterprise-ireland.com/retail. The online application will remain open until 3pm on Wednesday, 27 May 2020. All the information on the scheme and details on how to apply are available on that website. People can also email retail@enterprise-ireland.com for more information”, Deputy Phelan concluded.

The €2 million fund, which builds on two previous successful calls of the pilot Online Retail Scheme, is operated and administered by Enterprise Ireland. It is targeted at indigenous retailers with a pre-existing online presence to accelerate their online offerings to respond to both domestic and international consumer demand. The grant can be used to fund fees for service providers, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training and enhance the retailer’s website.