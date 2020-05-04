Free courses for Kilkenny people in Waterford IT initiative

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is launching a new initiative aimed at supporting businesses across the South-east during Covid-19.

The initiative is open to individuals (employed and unemployed) currently working in enterprises across the south-east or those seeking work in the region.

The WIT Enterprise Support Initiative is a short-term measure: a suite of short programmes and support services to industry to address immediate needs. WIT Enterprise Support Initiative includes short online programmes in payroll management, finance and governance, digital marketing and managing stress and building resilience during these difficult times.

Challenges

“Enterprises across the south-east are experiencing huge challenges as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic,” says Dr Helen Murphy, Head of the School of Education and Lifelong Learning in WIT.

“Businesses are under significant strategic, financial and operational pressures to review, re-assess and re-position in light of temporary business closures. This initiative is targeted at local companies who may wish to migrate some key business processes online.”

The programmes have been developed by staff in the WIT Schools of Business, Health Sciences, and Education and Lifelong Learning.

The WIT Enterprise Support Initiative will launch in May 2020 and run through until September 2020. Participation on these short programmes is free of charge and places will be offered on a first come first served basis.

Individuals can apply and eligibility will be checked by the WIT team. To book a place on any of the above programmes visit www.wit.ie/parttime.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, May 14 with courses set to start the following week.

WIT will offer a full range of part-time programmes in September 2020. Many of these programmes will be fully or part subsidised under the Springboard+ initiative.

Details

Full details of all part-time programmes will be published in June 2020 with start dates from September 2020.

See www.wit.ie/schools/e

ducation/parttime-courses.