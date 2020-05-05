Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The late John (Locks) Bolger

The death has occurred of John (Locks) Bolger, 20 High Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny (peacefully at his residence). Pre-deceased by his loving parents, brother and sisters. Deeply regretted by his many nieces, nephews, and his grandnieces, and grandnephews and his many friends.

Due to the current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday (May 5). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolence' section on RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

The late Brendan Dowling

The death has occurred of Brendan Dowling, Pococke Valley, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly Marymount, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his residence on Sunday, May 3. Brendan will be sadly missed by his partner Mary, mother Nancy, daughter Amy and son-in-law James, daughter Rebecca and partner Jamie, daughter Katie and partner Michael, sister Margaret and brother-in-law Joe, brother Michael and sister-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Erin, Danny, Oisin, Aoibheann, Amenze, Amya, extended family and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Brendan's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, online streaming Tuesday (May 5) at noon by using the following link http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/ Please use the Online Condolence on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Brendan will take place at a later date.

The late Anna Dunphy (née Gilmartin)

The death has occurred of Anna Dunphy (née Gilmartin), Tubrid, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Late of Barronswood. Peacefully, predeceased by her husband Laurence. Deeply regretted by her 11 children, John, Bernadette, James, Noreen, Noel, Anne, Susan, Jane, Martin, Oliver, and Laurence, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 24 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, her sisters Agnes, Brigid and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Anna's family can do so by using the online book on RIP.ie. A memorial mass celebrating Anna's life will be held at a later date.

The late Donal Hallissey

The death has occurred of Donal Hallissey, 1 Cypress Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny. May 4, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Donal, loving husband of Margaret and much loved father of Chris, John, Stephen, Emma, Lisa, Margaret, Tara and Kim, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers, sisters, his 14 beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Donal's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Donal's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Bridget Kehoe

The death has taken place of Bridget Kehoe, 101 Dúnán, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Arbour Hill and McKee Park Dublin, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Sadley missed by her partner Declan, sons Aaron and Andrew, mother Bridget, sister Liz, Brothers William and Michael, sister in law Karan, Nieces and nephews, Great Nephew. Also sadly missed by Vicky, Padraig, Nathan and Zac. Predeceased by her Daughter Andrea and her father Willie.

A private funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Please use the condolence option on RIP.ie if you wish to leave a message of sympathy.