Award-winning Kilkenny Boutique Belle Femme Lingerie extends Ireland’s first and only virtual bra fitting service during COVID-19 lockdown

She’s the only professional in Ireland who can assess and fit a bra without a tape measure! And now, Bridget Kearney is coming to the rescue of even more ladies in lockdown by extending her virtual bra fitting service to a whole new clientele.

The customer-focused entrepreneur and bra-fitter extraordinaire owns and runs multi award-winning Belle Femme Lingerie www.bellefemmelingerie.ie Bridget has provided customers with an expert and unique fitting service without the use of the traditional tape measure for close to ten years, a Godsend as the lockdown continues.

The savvy fashionista only this week highlighted the clever virtual fitting service to a whole new audience and web sales from her premises on Kilkenny’s medieval Kieran Street are already growing.

“Consider the fact that the body is elastic, whereas a tape measure is static,” Bridget explained. “A tape measure cannot measure volume, so it is essential that anyone advising women on wearing the correct fitting bra learns how to assess and fit, as we do, without a tape measure.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we work and these changes could last longer than the virus. So we are highlighting a service which we have offered for years - virtual bra fittings. We’re asking customers to email us at fittings@bellefemmelingerie.ie and send us three pictures of them in their bra – one from the front, one from the side, the third from the back – along with their contact details.

“Our customers’ security is our top priority. While our site is safe and completely secure and we delete all images once orders are filled, we ask that their face is not visible in these images and that they focus on the bra area only in their photos.

“We call customers for a consultation prior to sending on the product. When they receive the bra they can try it on and let us know how it fits. If it is not right, they can send it back to us in the pre-paid envelope enclosed and we promise we will ensure they get the perfect bra.

“We have been measuring ladies without the use of a measuring tape for close to 10 years now and we know – almost instantly – what size they need on first inspection. We pride ourselves on our keen eye and our knowledge of brands and fit, which assists in providing our customers with the perfect bra for their individual shape and size.

“This is a very personal service originally designed to help those who were not able to travel to the store. Today this service is being used by pretty much all of our customers seeking a fitting or new lingerie for the summer season ahead. And we have some beautiful spring/summer styles in stock.

“We’ve only highlighted the service to a few new customers and we’ve had 20 orders in the first three days and word has already spread. One of our newest customers was wearing a 36B whereas she was actually a 34G.”

Bridget said that as many as eight out of ten women are unaware that they are wearing the wrong bra size. “This can make them look up to half a stone heavier. If you are wearing the wrong size bra you are also compromising crucial support, resulting in potential back, neck and shoulder problems as well as potential breast pain.

“Wearing the correct bra not only improves your posture but also boosts confidence. If you’re wearing the wrong bra, your clothes just won’t sit properly either,” Bridget explained.

The growing business scooped the coveted Stars Underlines Best Shop Award for Ireland and the UK in 2017, the Oscars of the lingerie industry. Belle Femme Lingerie went on to win Retailer of the Year at the Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards the following year.

Belle Femme Lingerie boutique has customers all over Ireland and is an award winning lingerie boutique stocking beautiful bras, stylish nightwear and the best bra-fitting service in the country. It serves thousands of return customers every year and their ever-evolving lingerie needs. Specialising in everyday lingerie, high street trends, high fashion swimwear, shapely legwear, comfortable maternity wear and stylish nightwear, Belle Femme Lingerie stocks a large range of lingerie to suit back sizes 28 to 46 and cup size A – K.

Located in the fashionable, pedestrianised shopping area on Kieran Street in Kilkenny City, Belle Femme Lingerie is also a popular choice for women choosing their bridal lingerie and maternity bras.

“Women mostly return every year for a bra fitting for their everyday underwear shapewear and other lingerie needs. We have a highly trained staff with a friendly and professional manner and want customers to leave the store – whether it be online at present or in-store when these restrictions lift - feeling more confident and happier with their shape after an expert bra fitting experience at Belle Femme Lingerie,” Bridget concluded.