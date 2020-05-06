Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 6, 2020

The late Bridie Brennan

The death has occurred of Bridie Brennan, Upper Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Pre-deceased by her father Thomas, mother Annie, brothers Paddy and Sean. Bridie will be sadly missed by her sister Mary, brothers Tom, Jim, Murt and Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a private family funeral will take place. Bridie's Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, online streaming Thursday (May 7) at noon by using the following link: http://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Bridie will take place at a later date.

The late Mary Frances (Maureen) Doherty

The death has occurred of Mary Frances (Maureen) Doherty, late of Kildalton, Piltown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary died April 29.

Due to recent guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, Mary's funeral Mass will be private. We suggest using the online condolences page on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Nolan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Nolan, late of Brownstown, Kilkenny and Templemore, May 2. Peacefully at his brother's residence in Dublin with the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team in St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Baldoyle Family Medical Centre and Howth Health Clinic. Predeceased by his sisters Sr Teresa FMM and Joanne and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his sister Marie, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Kay and Joan, his adored nieces and nephews David, Andrew, Molly, Barbara, Emilie and Andrew, relatives, friend, and his fantastic neighbours in Kilkenny.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie or send on condolences by traditional manner. The family intends to hold a memorial to celebrate Paddy's's life at a later stage.

The late John (Seanie) Walsh

The death has occurred of John (Seanie) Walsh (late of Leggettsrath, Dublin Road, Kilkenny and Kincora Hostel, Sion Road, Kilkenny), May 4, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Anne's Ward at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, John (Seanie), sadly missed by his sister Mary (Maudie) O'Neill and his nephews and nieces in Australia, his uncle Joe Walsh, Outrath, Kilkenny and his many cousins, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Seanie's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Seanie's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.