Witnesses sought to fracas in Church Lane in Kilkenny

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a fracas on Church Lane in Kilkenny City on April 28 or 29 between 11am and midday.

Gardaí are appealing for people in the area that may have witnessed an altercation between two men, involving threats to cause serious harm.

Also, any drivers with dash cam footage to contact Gardaí at Kilkenny Garda station 056-7775000.