Drugs seized as house searched in Kilkenny City
Divisional Drugs Unit found €800 of amphetamine, a quantity of cannabis and MDMA
Drugs were seized by gardaí during a search on a house in Kilkenny City on Friday.
The Divisional Drugs Unit found €800 of amphetamine, a quantity of cannabis and MDMA. They were seized along with other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs.
Investigations are ongoing.
