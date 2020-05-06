Drugs seized as house searched in Kilkenny City

Divisional Drugs Unit found €800 of amphetamine, a quantity of cannabis and MDMA

File picture: The Divisional Drugs Unit found €800 of amphetamine, a quantity of cannabis and MDMA

Drugs were seized by gardaí during a search on a house in Kilkenny City on Friday.

The Divisional Drugs Unit found €800 of amphetamine, a quantity of cannabis and MDMA. They were seized along with other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs.

Investigations are ongoing.