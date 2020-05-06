Trolley numbers at Kilkenny's St Luke's Hospital on the rise
The numbers have more than doubled since yesterday
St Luke's Hospital.
The number of patients on trolleys has risen at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.
Twelve patients were on trolleys today (Wednesday) according to the INMO's daily count. That's up from five yesterday.
The number has generally been very low since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was recorded as zero every day last week.
It's the first time in a month the numbers have shown a day-on-day increase.
