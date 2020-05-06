Calls for Kilkenny online book of condolences for Covid-19 victims

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says that an online book of condolence should be set up so members of the public can leave messages of sympathy and pay their respects to the people who have died of Covid-19.

He has called on the council to organise this.

“We may not know all the names of those who have died in Kilkenny but this does not mean that they do not deserve this gesture of love and respect from the people of Kilkenny,” he says.

Cllr Cleere has also suggested that maybe a small section of the new Linear Park — at the Abbey Quarter — be designated as a memorial garden with a plaque to those who have died to Covid-19 and a tree be planted in their memory.