It happened between 9pm on Friday, May 1 and 11am on Saturday, May 2

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí investigate criminal damage of car at Aylesbury in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating after a woman living at a house in Aylesbury on the Freshford Road reported damage to her car.

The back window of her car, a grey Peugeot, was broken sometime between 9pm on Friday, May 1 and 11am on Saturday, May 2.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056-7775000.