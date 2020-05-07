Gardaí investigate criminal damage of car at Aylesbury in Kilkenny
It happened between 9pm on Friday, May 1 and 11am on Saturday, May 2
Gardaí are investigating after a woman living at a house in Aylesbury on the Freshford Road reported damage to her car.
The back window of her car, a grey Peugeot, was broken sometime between 9pm on Friday, May 1 and 11am on Saturday, May 2.
Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056-7775000.
