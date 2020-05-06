Theft from car reported at Ardnore in Kilkenny
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí
Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056-7775000
Gardaí received a report of a theft from a car in Elm Green, Ardnore, between 1am and 8am on Friday morning, May 1.
The car, a silver Ford Focus, was parked in the driveway of the owner's home. A small amount of loose change was taken.
