Car owner disturbs stranger in his vehicle in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are investigating after the owner of a blue 03 Mercedes observed a man in his car at 11pm last Thursday night.

The car was parked in Wellington Square. The car owner disturbed the suspect and the suspect fled. Nothing was taken.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056-7775000.