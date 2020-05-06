Car owner disturbs stranger in his vehicle in Kilkenny City
Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056-7775000
Gardaí are investigating after the owner of a blue 03 Mercedes observed a man in his car at 11pm last Thursday night.
The car was parked in Wellington Square. The car owner disturbed the suspect and the suspect fled. Nothing was taken.
