Solas supports Kilkenny parents with literacy and numeracy difficulties to help their children

Many parents in Kilkenny may find it challenging to support their children’s learning during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The nationwide school closure and restrictions have led to the classroom being replaced with the kitchen table for children to learn and do schoolwork which is currently being provided by their teachers online or through other methods. These circumstances have led to many parents playing a far more active role in supporting their children with studies, and their role in their children’s learning is more important than ever.

SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority, has published two reports, Enabling Intergenerational Learning; and Family Literacy Practice in ETBs, that focus on the needs of parents who themselves struggle with literacy and numeracy, and which outline how parents can help both themselves and their children to develop good literacy and numeracy skills.

The benefits for the family unit when parents are actively involved in delivering and supporting their child’s educational development are also highlighted. Informative case studies on the varied, practical and enriching ways parents can help their children learn, as well as good practice guidelines are included.

“We welcome this research and look forward to working with our partners in the FET sector and Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, to further strengthen our work around Family Literacy, and in ensuring we continue to provide the best supports for those who need it,” says Andrew Brownlee CEO of SOLAS.

The reports provide a set of recommendations for the FET sector on extending and strengthening family literacy. The key recommendations focus on collaboration, planning and delivery, and training and development.

For more information on literacy and numeracy supports available contact Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, www.kcetb.ie, or Freephone NALA on 1800 20 20 65 nala.ie.