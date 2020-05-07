Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 7, 2020

The late Margaret Byrne

The death has occurred of Margaret Byrne, late of Thomastown and formerly of Ballinamona, Knocktopher, Kilkenny), May 5 (peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff of TLC Nursing Home Santry, Dublin. Margaret will be dearly missed by her brother Frank, nephew Seamus, niece Siobhan, Damien, Jacob, Adam, Deirdra, relatives and friends especially Pat and Marian in Thomastown.

Margaret’s funeral will take place privately due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. A Mass of remembrance will be held at a later date.

The late Eleanor Ida (Ruby) Holmes (née Caldbeck)

The death has occurred of Eleanor Ida (Ruby) Holmes (née Caldbeck), Ardaloo, Threecastles, Kilkenny. She died in the loving care of Bernadette and the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget in her 101st year. Wife of the late Joe Holmes. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Barbara (Gee), sons John and Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Joy (Gutsell), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines Ruby's burial will take place on Friday in St Kieran's Cemetery Kilkenny at 1pm approximately after a private funeral service at her residence. Feel free to leave a message in the condolence box on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Clohosey (née O'Shea)

The death has occurred of Mary Clohosey (née O'Shea), Ardabawn, Tullaroan, and formerly of Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, May 6. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Ken and Aidan, daughters Fiona and Anita, daughter-in-law Susan, son-in-law Leon, grandchildren Padraig and Siobhra, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Mary’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time, especially Marcella, Bernie and all her carers.