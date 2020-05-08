Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 8, 2020

The late Anne McInerney (née Mackey)

The death has occurred of Anne McInerney (née Mackey), Ballyhimmin, Castlecomer and formerly of Rogerstown, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny.

May 5, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Donal, dear mother of Cáit (Lucan), Máire, Deirdre (Kilmoganny), Úna (Murroe), Niamh (Dublin), Clare (Melbourne) and Domhnall Óg (Sydney), sister of Matty, Paddy, Mary, Noel, Monica, Joe, Ritchie and Canice, loving gran of Ailís, Barry, Cathal, Aideen, Liam, Ruaidhrí, Aidan, Cian, Doireann, Eoin, Cara, Seán, Colm, Áine, Conor and Kate, mother-in-law of Des Carmody, Eamonn Doyle, Jimmy Ryan, Ciarán Casey, John Gregan, Matt Cooper and Claire Mullen. Anne will be sadly missed by her family, extended family and her many friends.

The family wish to thank everyone at Brookhaven Nursing Home for the love, kindness, care and attention shown to Anne during her time there. Due to the Covid-19 directive a private family funeral has taken place. A Memorial Mass for Anne will take place at a later date. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.

The late Dick Walsh

The death has occurred of Dick Walsh, Glenville Park, Waterford City, Waterford / Gowran, Kilkenny (formerly of Walsh's Shop, Gowran) died Thursday, May 7 very peacefully in the exceptional care of the nuns and staff, St Josephs Home Ferrybank. Predeceased by his daughter Rosalind 1997, missed by his loving wife Marie, son Micheal, daughter in law Johanna, grandchildren Rosemary, and Elizabeth, son in law Frank, sister Catherine and brother Pat.

Family Funeral Mass on Saturday on May 9 at midday in Church of the Assumption, Gowran with burial in the adjoining cemetery. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message by using the condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late Margaret Byrne

The death has occurred of Margaret Byrne, late of Thomastown and formerly of Ballinamona, Knocktopher, Kilkenny, May 5 (peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff of TLC Nursing Home Santry, Dublin. Margaret will be dearly missed by her brother Frank, nephew Seamus, niece Siobhan, Damien, Jacob, Adam, Deirdra, relatives and friends especially Pat and Marian in Thomastown.

Margaret’s funeral will take place privately due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. A Mass of remembrance will be held at a later date.