Gardaí seize cocaine after two properties searched in Callan
Gardaí seized cocaine worth €6,000 last night during searches in Callan.
Callan Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the area, assisted by detectives from Kilkenny and Divisional Drugs Unit, searched two properties in Callan.
One person was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.
