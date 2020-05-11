Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, May 11, 2020

The late Christopher Fahy

The death has occurred of Christopher Fahy, Newpark Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Fahy (85 Newpark Close & Rioch Street, Kilkenny), May 9, unexpectedly, Christopher, beloved son of Christy and Caroline, loving father of Nathan and Leah and dear brother of Tracey, Anthony, Travis, Levi and Paddy, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandparents Colman and Patricia (Walsh, Freshford), uncles and aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Christopher's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Christopher's family can do so on RIP.ie. Those who may have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Wednesday, May 13 at 10.30am on www.stjohnskilkenny.com.

The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Nicholas (Sonny) Pembroke

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Sonny) Pembroke, St Mary's Court, Gowran and formerly of Ennisnag, Stoneyford, Kilkenny, May 9, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, following a short illness, in his 91st year.



Deeply regretted by his sister Maura Hurley, Ennisnag, his nephews John, Brian, Paul, Joe, Benny and Shem and their families.

Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, friends and Ashling and the staff of Dalton House Day Care Centre, Gowran. Sonny's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Castlecomer District Hospital for the exceptional kindness, care and attention shown to Sonny in his final days.



Due to current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Live stream of Requiem Mass will be available on Tuesday, May 12 via the following link....https://youtu.be/qQ8J-2OR8b8

The late Bridget (Betty) Nugent (née Duffy)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Betty) Nugent (née Duffy), Dowrath, Ballycallan, Kilkenny and formerly of Mayo.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday, May 10. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, husband Paddy, sons Jim, John and Patrick, daughters Marie and Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Matina, Carmel and Colette, son-in-law Walter, sisters Kathleen and Anne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Betty’s family, her funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late William (Willie) Burke

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Burke (Richview, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Shelmartin Avenue, Marino and Rivervalley, Swords, Dublin), May 8, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, William (Willie), beloved husband of Susan (Bookle) and much loved father of Stephanie, Philip, Frances and Isabella, loving grandfather of Jonah, sadly missed by his wife and family, daughter-in-law Karen, brother Lorcan, sister Jacinta niece Erin, nephew, Rachan brother-in-law Guru, sister-in-law Christine, parents-in-law Pat and Noreen, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Willie's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Willie's family can do so on RIP.ie.

Those who may have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Monday, May 11 at 10.30am on www.stjohnskilkenny.com.

The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Patrick Roche

The death has occured of Patrick (Pat) Roche, Logan Steet, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Formerly of Cauriske, Ballyhale, Kilkenny.

Pat died suddenly at his residence, on Thursday, May 7. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Pat is deeply regretted by his loving family: daughters Lucy and Valerie, son Bobby, sons-in-law Owen and Tom, grandchildren Millie, TJ, Luke and Dara, sister Anne Carew (London), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 directive, a Private Family Funeral will take place on Monday, May 11.

We look forward to arranging a Memorial Mass to celebrate Pat's Life with Family and Friends at a later date. We are sorry that you will be unable to attend Pat's Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions and our sympathies are equally with you all at this sad time. If you so wish a a message can be left in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie.